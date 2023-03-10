Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace is suspended after being sent off for two bookable offences last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure serves a one-match ban on Saturday as a consequence of his red card against Aston Villa last week.

Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson remain unavailable, with the latter continuing to build up his fitness.

Phil Foden is expected to be fit for Manchester City despite aggravating a foot problem against Newcastle.

Defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte returned from injuries as unused substitutes for that game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't think Crystal Palace are getting dragged into a relegation battle because of their long winless run - they are in one already.

Manchester City were a bit flat against Newcastle last week but they still did enough to win. Now they need to keep their foot on the throttle to try to reel Arsenal in.

City's biggest issue here is probably their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola will be shuffling his squad with that game in mind.

Still, Phil Foden's return to form is massive for them. He has given them a lift at the right moment and his imagination and energy could make the difference here too - if he plays.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are winless in seven Premier League home games against Manchester City, failing to score in five of them, since a 2-1 victory in April 2015 (D2, L5).

Manchester City's nine most recent league goals in this fixture have come after half time.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, taking just five points from their nine games in 2023 (D5, L4).

They haven't had a longer run without victory since a 14-match streak between December 2015 and April 2016.

The Eagles could equal the Premier League record of five successive home draws. They last did this in the second tier in March 2000.

Patrick Vieira's side are winless in all 15 league encounters this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L7).

However, they are unbeaten in each of their last 13 home league games versus non-London opposition (W6, D7).

Palace and Leicester, who play earlier on Saturday, could become the first teams to go three consecutive Premier League games without managing an attempt on target since such data was first recorded in 2003-04.

Manchester City

Manchester City can equal their longest Premier League winning streak this season of three games.

They are also vying to keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since their opening two fixtures of the season.

City have gone five successive away league matches without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of seven from April to October 2016.

Manchester City have dropped 20 points this season, compared to 21 in the whole of 2021-22.

Phil Foden can score in four successive Manchester City appearances in all competitions for the first time. He needs one league goal to reach a career-best 10 in a season.

Kevin De Bruyne is one short of 100 career league goals.

