Manager Sean Dyche has said every game is "must win" as Everton seek to climb out of the relegation zone

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to full training, although his ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury means he will miss an 18th game in all competitions this season.

Vitalii Mykolenko will be assessed after missing the draw at Nottingham Forest because of illness.

Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter will be sidelined for up to two months after sustaining a knee injury in training.

Reserve goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is Brentford's only other absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is an extremely awkward game to call.

Everton were unlucky not to beat Nottingham Forest last weekend but Brentford keep on getting good results - they have not lost in the Premier League since 23 October, a run of 12 games.

What I like about Everton is that they are scrapping under Sean Dyche. They had a bit of energy against Forest, who I find quite difficult to read.

I know why the Bees are doing well, though. They are well-organised, consistent with their level of performance, and don't concede many goals.

I have talked before about the importance of Everton's home games in their fight against relegation, because their away record is so wretched, but I don't think they will win every time they play at Goodison Park.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could lose consecutive home league games against Brentford for the first time following a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park last season.

Brentford are unbeaten in their three Premier League matches against Everton, winning two and drawing one.

Everton's only victory in the past five league meetings was 6-1 at home in the second tier in 1954.

The Toffees are winless in six top-flight games against the Bees since a 2-1 home triumph in 1938 (D2, L4).

Everton

Everton's tally of 22 points from 26 games is the same as they had last season. The Toffees won five of their final 12 league matches to finish 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

Everton have picked up seven points in their six league fixtures under Sean Dyche, having amassed only five in their final 12 games under Frank Lampard.

The Toffees have lost a league-high 24 home matches since the beginning of 2020-21.

The 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last time out was only the third time this season that Everton have scored multiple goals in a Premier League fixture.

They have not scored multiple goals in successive Premier League games since May 2022, when they followed a 3-2 home defeat by Brentford with a 3-2 home triumph against Crystal Palace.

All four of Everton's home wins in the Premier League this season have come when they kept a clean sheet. They have lost seven of their eight games at Goodison Park when conceding at least once, drawing the other.

Everton have conceded an unrivalled eight goals from fast breaks in the Premier League this season, while only Manchester United have scored more such goals than Brentford's five.

Six of Everton's eight league goals since the resumption after the World Cup have been scored from a set-piece, following a run of one set-piece goal in the previous 11.

Sean Dyche's teams are winless in their last 29 Premier League games when conceding first, including losing the last eight without scoring.

Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals, the joint lowest tally of any leading scorer along with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

Brentford

Brentford are one of only three undefeated teams in the top five European leagues in 2023, along with Stade de Reims and Borussia Dortmund.

The Bees are on a club Premier League record run of 12 successive games unbeaten since a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 23 October (W6, D6).

This is Brentford's second-longest top-flight unbeaten streak, after a run of 14 between March and September 1936 which was ended by a 3-0 defeat at Everton.

They are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games, winning two and drawing three.

However, only two of Brentford's nine Premier League wins this season have come away, at Manchester City and West Ham United.

Ivan Toney has scored 15 goals and assisted three in 22 Premier League appearances this campaign, already surpassing his 17 goal involvements last season.

