Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero required medical treatment after his foul on AC Milan's Theo Hernandez which resulted in a red card

TEAM NEWS

Eric Dier is back in contention for Tottenham after serving a European ban.

However, fellow defender Cristian Romero may need to be assessed, having limped off the pitch after being sent off against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur are still sidelined.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has reported no new fitness concerns, though he remains without at least six players through injury.

Forest will continue to monitor Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate, who are nearing returns from thigh problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am absolutely sick of Tottenham's inconsistency - the latest example of which came in their draw with AC Milan on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of Europe.

Now Antonio Conte's side are only playing for fourth place, and for some pride after going three games without a win and going out of two competitions.

But you know what that means. Yes, we will see a response from Spurs and they will probably win this one comfortably.

If it happens, let's not pretend it will mean they have turned the corner.

Forest have got the worst away record in the top flight with only one win and six points from 12 games. Steve Cooper's side got beaten 4-0 by West Ham the last time they were on the road.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

Coincidentally, that run 12 years ago also included a 0-0 home draw against AC Milan in the Champions League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are vying to win a fourth consecutive league game against Nottingham Forest, which they last achieved between August 1963 and December 1964.

Forest have not beaten Spurs since a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane on 1 March 1997, when Dean Saunders scored the only goal, though they have won three of their last four league fixtures away to the north Londoners.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs' record after 26 Premier League games (W14, D3, L9) is the same as at the corresponding stage last season, when they won eight of their final 12 matches to finish fourth.

They are aiming to win four consecutive home league fixtures without conceding for the first time since March 2018.

Tottenham have won 28 of their last 31 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides, with their only defeat in that run coming against Wolves at Wembley in 2018-19.

Harry Kane has scored three goals in three appearances for Spurs against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including a brace at the City Ground in the reverse fixture this term.

Kane is two shy of netting 20 Premier League goals in a season for the sixth time, a feat only achieved by Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero.

Son Heung-min has 98 Premier League career goals but has only scored once from 51 shots in his 21 top-flight starts this season, compared to four goals from five shots in his three substitute appearances.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to play his 100th Premier League game for Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest

Forest are winless in their last four league games (D2, L2), though they have only been beaten twice in nine top-flight matches since the turn of the year.

The Reds have scored three Premier League away goals this season, fewer than any other side, and have lost all three of their visits to London this term by an aggregate score of 11-0.

They have been beaten in eight of their last 10 top-flight games in the capital, with their only win during that run coming against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park on 13 March 1999.

Brennan Johnson has five Premier League goals and two assists in 2023 - only Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford have been directly involved in more top-flight goals this calendar year, with eight each.

