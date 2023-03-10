Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Lawrence Shankland missed the league meeting with Celtic on Wednesday

Scottish Cup: Heart of Midlothian v Celtic Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts and Celtic face late fitness calls on key attackers for their Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Hearts captain and top scorer Lawrence Shankland is a doubt after missing Wednesday's league defeat at Celtic through injury.

Daizen Maeda limped off for Ange Postecoglou's side in that match and missed training on Friday.

"He's improved but he didn't train today," said Postecoglou.

"He's still working with physios."

Meanwhile, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he is more likely to risk Shankland, who has 21 goals this season, due to the significance of the game.

"If there's a possibility then we will [play him], because it's such an important game for us", he said.

"It's an opportunity to get to Hampden, and when you look at the other draws, the teams that are in it, it's a great opportunity to progress further hopefully."

As well as Shankland, Alex Cochrane and Stephen Humphrys have also been battling to prove their fitness for Hearts, but Josh Ginnelly, who went off injured in midweek, is fit to lead the attack.

Greg Taylor missed the 3-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday, but Postecoglou says everyone other than Maeda is "fine to go".

Pick your starting XI

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team