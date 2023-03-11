Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham36277294346088
2Notts County36259290335784
3Woking36198960382265
4Chesterfield351871059431661
5Barnet35185126659759
6Boreham Wood351513743301358
7Eastleigh36176134338557
8Southend341581144341053
9Bromley361313105045552
10Wealdstone351410114650-452
11Dag & Red36156155360-751
12Solihull Moors36139145352148
13Altrincham361210145465-1146
14Oldham35128154751-444
15Maidenhead United36127174049-943
16Halifax36119163442-842
17York36109174347-439
18Aldershot36116194961-1239
19Dorking35107185078-2837
20Yeovil34715122938-936
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3579194164-2330
23Scunthorpe3679204167-2630
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
View full National League table

