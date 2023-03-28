FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 20Gilmour
- 6Stott
- 3SeniorBooked at 41mins
- 4Summerfield
- 18Capello
- 27Senior
- 10Warburton
- 19Cooke
- 17Harker
Substitutes
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 14Hunter
- 15Clarke
- 16Keane
- 21Alli
Aldershot
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 15Rowe
- 2Kenlock
- 8Frost
- 10McQuoid
- 16Jordan
- 5Cordner
- 9Campbell
- 18Ochieng
- 19Pendlebury
- 30Barham
Substitutes
- Westen
- 3Harfield
- 17Hutchinson
- 20Klass
- 23Glover
- Referee:
- Michael Barlow
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jack Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.