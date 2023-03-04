Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Campbell bags double as Swifts stun Reds

Dungannon Swifts pulled off the shock of the Irish Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Cliftonville while holders Crusaders saw off Glentoran 1-0.

A second-half Rhyss Campbell double saw Dungannon past the Reds, for whom Joe Gormley scored a late consolation goal.

Jordan Forsythe's 29th-minute goal gave the Crues their victory at Seaview.

Caomhan McGuinness gave Ballyclare the lead against Ballymena but Josh Kelly levelled and Andy McGrory and David McDaid netted in extra-time for 3-1.

Saturday's three victors join Larne, who beat H&W Welders 1-0 on Friday night, in the last four of the competition.

Tiernan Lynch's side will face Ballymena United in the semi-finals, with Crusaders taking on Dungannon.

Forsythe winner

Watch: Crusaders sink Glens to make semi-finals

The only goal of an entertaining game at Seaview came when Philip Lowry latched onto Adam Lecky's back-heel but the prolific midfielder's shot cannoned off the post.

The rebound fell to Forsythe, who had the relatively simple task of firing home from four yards out.

Earlier, Paul Heatley forced Aaron McCarey into a fine save while Shay McCartan struck a post after capitalising on a mistake in the home defence to race clear on goal.

McCarey also denied Ross Clarke's powerful strike as Crusaders stayed on course to retain the trophy they won last May by defeating Ballymena.

Swifts shock Reds

Campbell's double earned Dungannon a deserved victory at the expense of their high-flying hosts at Solitude.

Dean Shiels' side looked livelier in the first half, Ethan McGee passing up the best scoring opportunity, and they opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Campbell headed home McGee's right-wing cross.

Campbell doubled his side's lead three minutes later after running onto McGee's defence splitting pass to slot home past a helpless Nathan Gartside.

Gormley gave Cliftonville hope on 90 minutes after the frontman volleyed in a Sean Moore cross but the Reds were unable to fashion a late equaliser.

Dungannon take their place in the last four of the Irish Cup for the first time since 2017 as they inflicted a first home defeat of the season on their opponents.

The Reds' wait for a first Irish Cup success since 1979 continues.

Ballymena come from behind

Ballymena United survived a scare as they came from a goal down and required extra-time to see off Championship side Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park.

The home side grabbed the lead eight minutes before the interval. Joe Tully played the ball into the path of overlapping McGuinness whose fierce strike went high into the net past United keeper Jordan Williamson.

Ballymena grabbed a deserved equaliser on 63 minutes when Steven McCullough's low cross from the left was diverted home by a deft touch from skipper Kelly.

Ballymena missed a glorious chance to win it in the final minute of normal time after McGuinness brought down McCullough but Declan Breen dived low to his right to keep out McDaid's effort.

Eight minutes into the first period of extra time, the visitors were awarded a second penalty after referee Tim Marshall adjudged that Ian Fletcher had brought down McDaid.

Substitute McGrory took on the penalty-taking duties and sent Breen the wrong way from 12 yards.

And the visitors wrapped up victory with five minutes left in extra time when McDaid brilliantly controlled a long clearance and raced clear to slot past Breen.