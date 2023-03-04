Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The semi-final at Carmarthen's Richmond Park was a repeat of the 2022 final between The New Saints an Penybont.

Josh Daniels' first-half double was enough for holders The New Saints to comfortably beat Penybont 2-0 to secure their place in the Welsh Cup final.

Daniels capitalised on a mistake by Dean Jefferies before coolly slotting past keeper Kelland Absalom.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international made the most of Kelland's error to double the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Saints, eight time Cup winners, will face Bala Town in the final.

It will be a repeat of the 2017 final which Bala won 2-1 to secure the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history.

Colin Caton's men had beaten Connah's Quay Nomads 3-2 in the first semi-final on Friday.