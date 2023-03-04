Last updated on .From the section Irish

Newry keeper Niall Brady kicks the ball away in frustration after his mistake leads to Glenavon's goal

Glenavon clinched a first win in 11 games with a 1-0 victory at Newry City while Nedas Maciulaitis bagged a double as Carrick Rangers beat Portadown 3-1.

A blunder from City keeper Niall Brady gifted Glenavon the only goal as he failed to hold Jamie Doran's cross.

Emmett McGuckin headed Carrick in front at Shamrock Park before Mark Russell bundled in an equaliser.

Maciulaitis produced two fine finishes to win it with the Ports staying eight points adrift at the bottom.

Carrick got back to winning ways in the Premiership after back-to-back defeats and took the lead on 15 minutes when McGuckin headed in as Kyle Cherry cushioned a Maciulaitis cross into his path.

On 25 minutes Portadown drew level when Russell stabbed the ball home at the back post from an in-swinging Paul McElroy cross.

Watch: Carrick overcome bottom side Portadown

Portadown finished the first half the stronger, winning a series of corners down either wing and a long range strike from Barney McKeown was deflected behind. The second half didn't produce much in the way of goal scoring threat for the Ports.

Maciulaitis fired Carrick back in front on 54 minutes - the Lithuanian born striker turned well inside the box before firing low and hard into the bottom left corner and he completed his double after 72 minutes by the ball past Ondrej Mastny from a tight angle.

Carrick move into seventh place and look set to battle all the way for the European play-off position.

Lurgan Blues avenge Mourneview defeat

A first-half goal from Doran ensured Glenavon gained revenge for last week's home defeat to Newry. The visitors broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time when Doran's cross was spilled into his own net by Brady.

The stopper looked to have the ball in his control but it somehow squirmed out of hands and over the goal line, despite his desperate attempts to clear.

Earlier, Doran had dragged a shot wide from close range after Isaac Baird and skipper Matthew Fitzpatrick had combined to set up the chance. Michael O'Connor also went close for the visitors, his free-kick from 25 yards going just the wrong side of the post following a foul on Baird.

At the other end, Newry's best chance came through the work of lone striker Olajuwon Adeyemo and only desperate defending prevented him getting his shot away.

Fitzpatrick must have thought he had doubled his side's lead shortly after the restart but Brady atoned for his earlier error by saving smartly with his foot.

Newry came close to levelling moments later through NI Under-21 international John McGovern is volley was turned round a post by Glenavon keeper Rory Brown. And the same player went close again in the closing stages, his effort going just the wrong side of Rory Brown's post.

But it wasn't to be for Darren Mullen's men, who remain just three points clear of Dungannon Swifts at the wrong end of the table while Glenavon sit two points behind Carrick in that all-important race seventh place.