Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis joined Portsmouth from Derry City

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has confirmed that winger Ronan Curtis has a knee injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

He was injured in the win against Bolton on 28 February and a scan showed anterior cruciate ligament damage.

"Really bad news - he's torn his ACL," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent. "It was really innocuous how he did it."

The winger has been with Pompey for almost five years, playing 226 games and scoring 57 goals.

Mousinho had originally described the Irishman's injury in the win against Bolton as "a knock" and the full extent of the damage only became clear after the scan.

"He was really coming back into some really good form and playing really well," he added. "I know he'll come back very strongly."