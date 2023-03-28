Wealdstone v Oldham Athletic

First Half ends, Wealdstone 0, Oldham Athletic 1.
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2CookBooked at 45mins
- 7Allarakhia
- 14Obiero
- 9Olomola
- 8Ferguson
- 10Andrews
- 19Clayden
- 24Barker
- 25Simper
- 28Habergham
Substitutes
- 4Charles
- 6Barrett
- 16Lo-Everton
- 22Kretzschmar
- 33Taylor
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Hudson
- 4Hogan
- 14Sheron
- 21Sambou
- 16Shelton
- 15Green
- 17Rooney
- 26Kitching
- 32Sutton
- 44Yarney
- 45Nuttall
Substitutes
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 27Abraham
- 33Couto
- 36Chapman
- 42Clarke
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jack Cook (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 0, Oldham Athletic 1. Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.