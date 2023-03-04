Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with victory at Stuttgart.
Matthjis de Ligt opened the scoring with a low strike from distance in the 39th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the 62nd.
Choupo-Moting's goal - set up by good work from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller - came the day after he signed a new one-year contract at Bayern.
Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Juan Jose Perea with two minutes to go.
Victory sends Julian Nagelsmann's side back to the top of the Bundesliga standings, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.
Dortmund had overtaken Bayern and gone three points clear at the summit with a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Friday.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Bredlow
- 2Anton
- 5Mavropanos
- 23ZagadouSubstituted forNarteyat 85'minutes
- 21Ito
- 3Endo
- 16KarazorSubstituted forMillotat 85'minutes
- 17Haraguchi
- 31Bastião DiasSubstituted forCoulibalyat 45'minutes
- 14MvumpaSubstituted forPereaat 74'minutes
- 22FührichSubstituted forBarreiros de Melo Tomásat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Müller
- 4Vagnoman
- 7Coulibaly
- 8Millot
- 10Barreiros de Melo Tomás
- 11Perea
- 20Pfeiffer
- 28Nartey
- 39Kastanaras
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 44Stanisic
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 82'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 63'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forPavardat 82'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 63'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forManéat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 7Gnabry
- 10Sané
- 17Mané
- 22Cancelo
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 47,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josip Stanisic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wataru Endo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Tomás.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Post update
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nikolas Nartey (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2. Juan Perea (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tiago Tomás with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Nikolas Nartey replaces Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Enzo Millot replaces Atakan Karazor.