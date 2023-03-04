Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton boss Ruben Selles believes his side are "still alive" as they climbed off the foot of the Premier League table with a vital victory over Leicester City.

On a day that saw five away defeats for relegation-threatened clubs, Saints and Wolves were Saturday's big winners.

The bottom nine are now separated by just six points before Nottingham Forest's match with Everton on Sunday, as the Premier League relegation looks set for a tight finish.

'We are fighting together' - Saints and Wolves get precious wins

"I think every point, every three points helps for us," said Selles to the BBC's Match of the Day after Southampton moved to within a point of a position of Premier League safety with their 1-0 win over Leicester.

"We are fighting together, playing together, doing things together. That's the way to get out of relegation," he added.

Southampton's win was was just their second at home this season and ended a run of five straight losses at St Mary's across all competitions.

There was also joy for Wolves who, thanks to an Adama Traore winner eight minutes from time, went up to 13th, six points off the bottom three, with a narrow victory over Tottenham.

"There are eight or nine teams fighting for the same thing," said midfielder Ruben Neves after the match.

"We are not the worst when we lose a game and we are not the best when we win."

'We probably need 40 points' - Leicester and West Ham in deep trouble

As Saints and Wolves rise, Leicester fall. Since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, the Foxes have picked up just seven points from 10 matches.

"I don't think right up until the mid-table are any teams thinking they're safe," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Match of the Day with his side three points clear of the drop zone.

Like Leicester, West Ham find themselves in difficulties, two points off the bottom three in 16th after a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

"If we'd won today it would've made us feel a lot easier," said Hammers manager David Moyes to MOTD.

"We're probably all looking at around 40 points to stay away from the bottom of the league, but the only thing you can do is take each game as it comes."

West Ham and Leicester finished seventh and eighth last season. This year, both their managers are facing tougher times with supporters showing their discontent.

'We are devastated' - Bournemouth go bottom

Bournemouth slipped to 20th after a heartbreaking last-gasp 3-2 loss to leaders Arsenal on Saturday having lead 2-0 midway through the second half.

"We're devastated that we suffered a late goal and deserved to take something," said boss Gary O'Neil to BBC MOTD.

They were joined in defeat by Crystal Palace, who were dragged back into the scrap for survival following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. The Eagles are winless since New Year's Eve.

"I'm not more worried than I was after the game against Liverpool [last weekend]," said manager Patrick Vieira. "It's important for us to bounce back and start winning games. Of course it is tight and we have to keep working well and working hard."

Palace stayed 12th, six points above the drop zone while relegation rivals Leeds remain 17th, just one point clear, after losing 1-0 away to out-of-form Chelsea.

"Now we are thinking about the next game with all the confidence we can and with the support of our fans," Leeds boss Javi Gracia told BBC MOTD after his side's 13th league defeat of the season.

"We know we are able to get points."

Who do you think will go down at the end of the season?

