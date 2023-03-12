Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City0SunderlandSunderland1

Norwich City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 23McLean
  • 11Idah
  • 26Núñez
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 25Hernández
  • 22PukkiBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24Sargent
  • 46Gibbs

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 13O'Nien
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 10Roberts
  • 17Ba
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 11Gooch
  • 12Bass
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Bennette
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
  • 45Anderson
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Sunderland 1.

  2. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Édouard Michut.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

  12. Post update

    Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.

  14. Booking

    Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Roberts (Sunderland).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  20. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough361961164412363
4Luton361612844341060
5Blackburn36184144141058
6Millwall36169114638857
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry361411114235753
10Sunderland361410125143852
11Watford361312114139251
12Preston361311123238-650
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke36137164744346
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea361110154855-743
18Birmingham36119164147-642
19QPR36119163752-1542
20Rotherham36913144049-940
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool36711183353-2032
23Huddersfield3688203052-2232
24Wigan36711183157-2632
View full Championship table

