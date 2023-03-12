West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|15
|12
|2
|1
|39
|12
|27
|38
|2
|Man Utd Women
|15
|11
|2
|2
|38
|9
|29
|35
|3
|Man City Women
|14
|10
|2
|2
|30
|13
|17
|32
|4
|Arsenal Women
|13
|9
|2
|2
|29
|8
|21
|29
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|14
|7
|2
|5
|25
|24
|1
|23
|6
|Everton Women
|13
|6
|1
|6
|16
|14
|2
|19
|7
|West Ham Women
|14
|5
|1
|8
|16
|24
|-8
|16
|8
|Liverpool Women
|14
|3
|3
|8
|13
|25
|-12
|12
|9
|Reading Women
|14
|3
|1
|10
|16
|30
|-14
|10
|10
|Tottenham Women
|13
|3
|0
|10
|16
|27
|-11
|9
|11
|Brighton Women
|12
|2
|2
|8
|15
|42
|-27
|8
|12
|Leicester City Women
|13
|2
|0
|11
|7
|32
|-25
|6
