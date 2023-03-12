Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women143381325-1212
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281542-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport