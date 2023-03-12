Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Chelsea v Manchester United: Women's Super League

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 8LeupolzBooked at 34mins
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 62'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forErikssonat 75'minutes
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forMjeldeat 90+1'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12LaddSubstituted forGarcíaat 90'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forMannionat 82'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
3,277

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Niamh Charles.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Hayley Ladd.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Nikita Parris.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson replaces Jessie Fleming.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sam Kerr.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112231131835
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women153481426-1213
9Tottenham Women1431101728-1110
10Reading Women1431101630-1410
11Brighton Women132291543-288
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories