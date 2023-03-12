Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Walsh
- 16Kullberg
- 8Connolly
- 5Bergsvand
- 21Morse
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 10Olme
- 9Lee
- 7Sarri
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 2Fox
- 4Visalli
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 25Williams
- 40Startup
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22MacIver
- 4Aleixandri
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 3Stokes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 14Morgan
- 41Blakstad
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita