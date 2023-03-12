Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Brighton v Manchester City: Women Super League

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 16Kullberg
  • 8Connolly
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 21Morse
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 10Olme
  • 9Lee
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 2Fox
  • 4Visalli
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 25Williams
  • 40Startup

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22MacIver
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 14Morgan
  • 41Blakstad
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women14102230131732
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women143381325-1212
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women122281542-278
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

