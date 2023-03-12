Arsenal Women v Reading Women

Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Reading Women 0. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 16Maritz
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 6Williamson
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 14D'Angelo
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 16Mayi Kith
- 5Evans
- 3Mukandi
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 20Moore
- 7Wellings
- 23Rowe
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 11Wade
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 25Burns
- 28Woodham
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Penalty Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Easther Mayi Kith (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.