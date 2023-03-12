Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1Reading WomenReading Women0

Arsenal Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 16Maritz
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 6Williamson
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 5Evans
  • 3Mukandi
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 20Moore
  • 7Wellings
  • 23Rowe
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 11Wade
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 25Burns
  • 28Woodham
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Reading Women 0. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Easther Mayi Kith (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women14121139122737
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112232141835
4Arsenal Women1410223082232
5Aston Villa Women158252725226
6Everton Women146261614220
7West Ham Women155191726-916
8Liverpool Women144281526-1114
9Reading Women1531111631-1510
10Tottenham Women1430111729-129
11Brighton Women132291644-288
12Leicester City Women142111732-257
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport