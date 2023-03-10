Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erik ten Hag's side recovered from a humbling defeat by Liverpool with a 4-1 win over Real Betis on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could make changes after naming the same side for the past two games.

Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among those pushing for starts, while Anthony Martial has returned to training after a hip issue.

Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcarez is a doubt after injuring his knee while celebrating his goal in the win over Leicester City.

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

To suggest Manchester United's season is going to crumble now is just silly when you consider the run they were on beforehand, and the way they were getting those results. We've seen their players have got a bit about them already. Yes, they need to respond after their second-half performance against Liverpool, but I think that is exactly what will happen.

Southampton got an important win over Leicester last time out and this will not be a stroll for Erik ten Hag's side, but I suspect United will play with some anger in this game. Because of that, I think they will win.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 meetings with Southampton in all competitions, winning seven and drawing seven.

The Saints have won two of their past 28 matches with United, with those victories coming at Old Trafford in 2015 and 2016.

United's next goal in this fixture will be their 100th against Southampton in the Premier League.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 21 home games, winning 19 of those, since a 1-0 Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad in September.

Erik ten Hag's side are seeking to avoid consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since they lost their opening two fixtures in August.

The Red Devils suffered a club record-equalling 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in their last league outing, accounting for 20% of the top-flight goals they've conceded this season.

Marcus Rashford could equal Wayne Rooney's club record of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League home games, which was set between December 2009 and March 2010.

Bruno Fernandes' next league goal will be the 100th of his career.

Fernandes has been directly involved in six goals in his six Premier League appearances against Southampton, contributing three goals and three assists.

Southampton

Southampton have won 12 of their 21 points on the road this season and are the only top-flight side to fare better away than at home.

All six of Southampton's Premier League wins this season have come by a one-goal margin.

Ruben Selles has won two of his three top-flight matches in charge of the Saints, which is one more victory than Nathan Jones achieved in eight attempts.

James Ward-Prowse needs to score from one more direct free-kick to equal David Beckham's Premier League record of 18.

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the third Southampton player to score on his first three Premier League starts, emulating Ronnie Ekelund in 1994 and Manolo Gabbiadini in 2017.

