Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diego Costa faces a month out but his knee injury is not as serious as Wolves had feared

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is back in the squad after a head injury.

Midfielder Joelinton will begin a two-match ban for amassing 10 yellow cards this season.

Wolves forward Diego Costa will be out for a month with the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham last weekend.

Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan, who have had respective groin and hamstring problems, will be given fitness tests.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle need to get back on track after five games without a win in all competitions but they have not scored for 315 minutes now and that lack of bite is their biggest problem.

They created some chances against Manchester City last week but they really need someone to start putting them away if they are going to stay in the hunt for a top-four place.

I don't think Eddie Howe's side are feeling sorry for themselves, because they are still playing well up until the final third. The fans are proud of their efforts this season and will really get behind them here too, which will help.

Wolves got a great win over Tottenham last week but they are not out of trouble yet. They will make life difficult for Newcastle but I am still going for a home win - albeit a very narrow one.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only victory in their past 10 Premier League matches against Wolves came at home last season (D7, L2).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have conceded once in all nine meetings.

Nine of the 15 Premier League encounters between the sides have ended 1-1.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are without a win in five Premier League games, losing the last two.

They have lost their last three matches in all competitions, all without scoring.

The Magpies have scored just three goals in 2023, fewer than any other team in the top five European leagues.

They have won one of their last four home league fixtures (D2, L1).

However, they have conceded just eight league goals at St James' Park this season, the joint-best defensive home record in the division.

The only visiting teams to win a Premier League match at St James' Park since Eddie Howe was appointed Newcastle manager in November 2021 are Liverpool and Manchester City.

Callum Wilson has scored only one goal in his last 14 Newcastle appearances in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have amassed 17 points in 11 league matches under Julen Lopetegui, in contrast to eight points from their previous 11.

They have won just two of their 13 away fixtures in this season's Premier League.

Wolves are the joint-lowest scorers in the division this season, alongside Everton, with 19 goals.

Their one clean sheet in this season's top flight is also the joint fewest.

Wolves' shot conversion rate of 6.6% is the lowest in the Premier League this season.

Raul Jimenez has not scored a Premier League goal for over a year, spanning 19 games - but he has been directly involved in three goals (one goal and two assists) in his last three league appearances against Newcastle.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team