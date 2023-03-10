Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham's Joao Palhinha is serving a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards this season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham defender Joao Palhinha is serving the second of a two-match ban.

Cedric Soares is ineligible against his parent club while Tom Cairney, Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano remain out.

Arsenal are monitoring Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney, who both missed the Europa League draw in midweek with illness.

Leandro Trossard is doubtful after injuring his groin against Bournemouth and Eddie Nketiah could miss out with an ankle injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta has hinted Gabriel Jesus is nearing a return from the knee injury he suffered during the World Cup but Arsenal are unlikely to rush him into action.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

What a great game this is going to be, and what a test for Arsenal.

I really enjoyed watching the Gunners last week. Who would have thought that Mikel Arteta's side would have been celebrating at full-time of a game against Bournemouth like they had just won the World Cup, but I get it - I was excited too, I actually jumped out of my seat when they scored their winner.

What Arsenal are doing is brilliant, but I am concerned about whether they can keep it up because they are so stretched up front.

Leandro Trossard came off injured against the Cherries and Eddie Nketiah has lost his way a bit. Gabriel Jesus has been back in training and I wonder how close he is to a return - because he is going to be massive in this run-in.

Playing in the Europa League on Thursday is going to be a distraction for Arsenal but they have to focus on the Premier League now - when are they going to be in a position like this again?

Fulham have been flying and will have a real go at them, the same as they did at Emirates Stadium in August when the Gunners came back from a goal down to win late on, with Jesus getting the crucial goal.

This time? It is going to be another close one, but I am backing Arsenal to find a way, again.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are winless in nine Premier League meetings since 2012 (D2, L7).

They've lost their last four home league meetings against the Gunners.

Arsenal have lost only three of their 31 Premier League matches against Fulham but all of those defeats were at Craven Cottage (W22, D6).

Fulham

Fulham's defeat at Brentford on Monday ended a four-game unbeaten run.

Only Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have earned more points than Fulham's 20 since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

The Cottagers have lost just one of their past five home league games (W3, D1).

Fulham have lost the three games in all competitions that Joao Palhinha has missed this season, conceding nine goals.

Manor Solomon could become the first Fulham player to score in five consecutive Premier League matches. He has scored a goal in each of his last five Fulham appearances in all competitions.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has gone eight appearances without a goal in all competitions and hasn't scored at Craven Cottage since 20 October.

Arsenal

Arsenal are looking for a fifth consecutive league win.

The Gunners have the best away record in the Premier League, winning 10 of their 13 matches.

Their tally of 25 away goals is the highest in the top flight this season.

Eight of Arsenal's 11 Premier League clean sheets this season have come in away fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side have earned a league-high five wins when conceding the first goal in games this season.

Arsenal have scored three winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season, all of which have come in their last eight fixtures.

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team