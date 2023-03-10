Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Paqueta is expected to be fit for West Ham despite a calf muscle concern

TEAM NEWS

West Ham pair Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio suffered minor calf issues during the win over AEK Larnaca on Thursday and will be assessed.

Flynn Downes should be fit and Maxwel Cornet played in Cyprus after five months out with a calf injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is expected to miss at least a month with an ankle injury sustained during last week's win over Crystal Palace.

Leander Dendoncker remains a doubt, while Diego Carlos could be involved.

The Brazilian central defender hasn't played since rupturing his Achilles on his home debut in August.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Things were bad for West Ham last week. Very bad. Their defeat by Brighton was an absolute humiliation, because they were pummelled.

I could copy and paste what I said before West Ham played Forest a couple of weeks ago - Hammers boss David Moyes needs a result here.

They beat Forest 4-0 and got everyone thinking that West Ham were back, but Aston Villa are really awkward opponents.

There is no way Villa are getting beaten like that, and I am not sure a draw will keep the Hammers fans happy.

I actually really fancy Villa to win this but Danny Ings will be up front for the Hammers against his former club, so he is going to score.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are on a run of five consecutive Premier League victories against Aston Villa, equalling their longest winning streak in the division versus any opponent.

Villa's only win in the past 13 top-flight meetings came at home in May 2015 when Tom Cleverley scored the only goal.

Aston Villa's two wins in their last 19 Premier League away games versus West Ham both came at Upton Park: 1-0 in December 2008 and 2-1 in April 2011.

West Ham United

The Hammers have equalled last season's total of 14 league defeats.

They are the only team not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League game this season. Aston Villa have conceded a league-high nine goals during that period.

David Moyes is unbeaten in 13 league matches as a manager against Aston Villa since his Everton side were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park in August 2010 (W8, D5).

Moyes won his only previous managerial meeting against Unai Emery, with Real Sociedad beating Sevilla 4-3 at home in the league in February 2015.

Danny Ings scored 14 goals in 52 competitive appearances for Villa prior to joining West Ham in January.

Pablo Fornals has scored in each of West Ham's past three matches against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have won consecutive Premier League games without conceding a goal.

They have earned four victories from their five away league matches under Unai Emery, having been winless in their preceding seven fixtures on the road this season.

The Villans have scored in all 12 of their league games since Emery took charge.

Ollie Watkins can become the second player to score in four successive Premier League away matches for Villa, emulating Dwight Yorke from March to May 1998.

Ashley Young is one short of becoming the ninth player to make 200 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa.

