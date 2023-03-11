Rangers v Raith Rovers - team news & preview

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup: Rangers v Raith Rovers Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers duo Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence will be out for the remainder of the season after both players underwent surgery.

Steven Davis and Filip Helander also remain out, but Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar and Leon King are all available for selection.

Raith will be without Ross County loanee William Akio and Scott McGill, who is on loan from Hearts, as both players are cup-tied.

Kieran Ngwenya, who is on international duty with Malawi, will also be missing. Ethan Ross could return, while Scott Brown and Esmael Goncalves will be assessed after taking part in light training.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "This season has given some disappointment but in the Scottish Cup, none of that counts. What counts is that we have a quarter-final on the weekend at home.

"We just need to make sure we're at our best and we get ourselves back to Hampden for a semi-final.

"There's no hangover, I don't think that's healthy. I just think we have to be focused on retaining this trophy. I think if we play to our true level then we've got a really good chance of doing that."

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "We have to relish it and embrace it because it is a big occasion. As hard a task as it will be, we have to go there with a belief and mentality that we can give a good account of ourselves.

"We know Rangers are a very good side and playing good football so we have to find ways of combating their strengths and find ways of exploiting their weaknesses.

"So yes, we know it is difficult but we go there full of belief with a fantastic travelling support."