Match ends, Barcelona 1, Valencia 0.
Barcelona went 10 points clear at the top of La Liga for a few hours at least after beating struggling Valencia.
Raphinha put Xavi's side into the lead with a header from Sergio Busquets' dinked ball over the top.
They looked set to take control of the game when they won a penalty in the second half but Ferran Torres hit the post against his old team.
Ansu Fati struck the woodwork a minute later and Barcelona ended with 10 men after Ronald Araujo was sent off.
The Barca defender was shown a straight red card for a professional foul on Hugo Duro, who was running on to Jules Kounde's poor header.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept his 18th clean sheet in 24 La Liga games this season and only had to make one save, keeping out Justin Kluivert's 20-yard strike with seconds left.
Real Madrid can reduce the gap to seven points again when they visit fifth-placed Real Betis at 20:00 GMT.
Barcelona were without their three top scorers Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri through injury, while boss Xavi was watching from the stands as he served a touchline ban.
Valencia remain in the relegation zone after the defeat.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoBooked at 59mins
- 15Christensen
- 28Balde
- 20RobertoSubstituted forGarcíaat 81'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21F de JongSubstituted forKessieat 45'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlarcónat 87'minutes
- 11F Torres
- 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forAlonsoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
Valencia
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Mamardashvili
- 20Foulquier
- 24CömertSubstituted forDiakhabyat 55'minutes
- 15Özkacar
- 21Vázquez
- 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 62'minutes
- 8Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 62'minutes
- 6Guillamón
- 18Ribeiro AlmeidaSubstituted forMusahat 78'minutes
- 16Dias LinoSubstituted forKluivertat 78'minutes
- 19Duro
Substitutes
- 1Herrerín
- 4Musah
- 9Kluivert
- 11Castillejo Azuaga
- 12Diakhaby
- 13Rivero
- 29Pérez Martínez
- 33Mosquera
- 34Iranzo
- 36Guerra
- 43Domínguez
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 89,644
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Valencia 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hugo Duro (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fran Pérez (Valencia).
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Post update
Fran Pérez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón replaces Raphinha.
Post update
Offside, Valencia. Fran Pérez tries a through ball, but Mouctar Diakhaby is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yunus Musah (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Franck Kessie.
Post update
Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Sergi Roberto.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Yunus Musah replaces André Almeida.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Justin Kluivert replaces Samuel Lino.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by André Almeida.