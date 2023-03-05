Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1ValenciaValencia0

Barcelona 1-0 Valencia: Raphinha header sends Xavi's side 10 points clear

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raphinha
Raphinha has scored three headed goals for Barcelona in the league this season, having never done so for Rennes or Leeds

Barcelona went 10 points clear at the top of La Liga for a few hours at least after beating struggling Valencia.

Raphinha put Xavi's side into the lead with a header from Sergio Busquets' dinked ball over the top.

They looked set to take control of the game when they won a penalty in the second half but Ferran Torres hit the post against his old team.

Ansu Fati struck the woodwork a minute later and Barcelona ended with 10 men after Ronald Araujo was sent off.

The Barca defender was shown a straight red card for a professional foul on Hugo Duro, who was running on to Jules Kounde's poor header.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept his 18th clean sheet in 24 La Liga games this season and only had to make one save, keeping out Justin Kluivert's 20-yard strike with seconds left.

Real Madrid can reduce the gap to seven points again when they visit fifth-placed Real Betis at 20:00 GMT.

Barcelona were without their three top scorers Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri through injury, while boss Xavi was watching from the stands as he served a touchline ban.

Valencia remain in the relegation zone after the defeat.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 59mins
  • 15Christensen
  • 28Balde
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forGarcíaat 81'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forKessieat 45'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlarcónat 87'minutes
  • 11F Torres
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forAlonsoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny

Valencia

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Mamardashvili
  • 20Foulquier
  • 24CömertSubstituted forDiakhabyat 55'minutes
  • 15Özkacar
  • 21Vázquez
  • 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 62'minutes
  • 8Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 62'minutes
  • 6Guillamón
  • 18Ribeiro AlmeidaSubstituted forMusahat 78'minutes
  • 16Dias LinoSubstituted forKluivertat 78'minutes
  • 19Duro

Substitutes

  • 1Herrerín
  • 4Musah
  • 9Kluivert
  • 11Castillejo Azuaga
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 13Rivero
  • 29Pérez Martínez
  • 33Mosquera
  • 34Iranzo
  • 36Guerra
  • 43Domínguez
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
89,644

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Valencia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Valencia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Duro (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  7. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fran Pérez (Valencia).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Fran Pérez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón replaces Raphinha.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Valencia. Fran Pérez tries a through ball, but Mouctar Diakhaby is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yunus Musah (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Franck Kessie.

  15. Post update

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Sergi Roberto.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Yunus Musah replaces André Almeida.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Justin Kluivert replaces Samuel Lino.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by André Almeida.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • BarcelonaBarcelona1ValenciaValencia0
  • Real ValladolidReal Valladolid2EspanyolEspanyol1
  • Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0
  • Real BetisReal Betis20:00Real MadridReal Madrid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2420224683862
2Real Madrid23164347182952
3Atl Madrid24136538191945
4Real Sociedad2413563223944
5Real Betis2312473225740
6Villarreal2411492823537
7Rayo Vallecano249872925435
8Ath Bilbao249693326733
9Osasuna239682223-133
10Mallorca2494112125-431
11Girona2486103838030
12Espanyol246993036-627
13Celta Vigo2376102634-827
14Real Valladolid2483131834-1627
15Cádiz2468101835-1726
16Getafe2467112332-925
17Sevilla2467112739-1225
18Almería2474132842-1425
19Valencia2465132728-123
20Elche2426161848-3012
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories