Wrexham thrash Rhyl 11-1 to win Adran North title

Rosie Hughes has scored 18 goals for Wrexham in the Adran North this season.

Wrexham secured the Genero Adran North title with an emphatic 11-1 victory at Rhyl on Sunday, 5 March.

Striker Rosie Hughes scored five goals while Amber Lightfoot got a hat-trick at Belle Vue.

Lili Jones, Rebecca Pritchard and Libby Mackenzie also scored for the Dragons.

The squad are set to turn semi-professional should they be granted a Tier 1 licence and secure promotion to the Adran Premier at the end of the season.

Co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pledged investment into the women's programme when they took over in February 2021.

Wrexham will face the winners of the Adran South for promotion, with Briton Ferry Llansawel currently top.

They strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 6-0 win over Swansea University.

In the Adran Premier, Cardiff City remain top after winning 5-1 at The New Saints while Stacey John-Davis scored a hat-trick as Swansea City won 4-0 at Cardiff Met.

Pontypridd United beat Abergavenny 2-0 and Aberystwyth Town were 3-0 home winners against Barry Town United.