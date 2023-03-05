Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priscilla Chinchilla is swarmed by teammates after she puts Glasgow City in pole position

Glasgow City cemented their title hopes with a win over second-placed Celtic that took them six points clear at the top of the SWPL.

Costa Rican forward Priscilla Chinchilla scored the only goal of a tight game at Excelsior Stadium.

Rangers kept up their chase, defeating Spartans at Ainslie Park thanks to a well-taken Brogan Hay volley.

Elsewhere there were wins for Hearts, Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Motherwell.

"There are massive games still to come," interim City boss Leanne Ross told BBC Alba. "We've still got to play Celtic and Rangers twice."

She cut a modest figure after the match, reminding her side of their duties come the split - just one game week away.

Celtic had their chances, too. Lee Gibson had to look smart to deny a Jacynta chip, but ultimately Fran Alonso's side could not find a way to goal.

It was hard work for Rangers at Ainslie Park, too. Debbi McCulloch's Spartans were spirited in defeat and held out until the introduction of Hay and Lizzie Arnot proved overpowering, with the substitutes combining for the goal.

Hearts visited New Tinto Park earlier in the day, with goals from Emma Brownlie, Ciara Grant and Gwen Davies sealing a comfortable victory over Glasgow Women.

The game of the day was arguably at Petershill, though, where Partick Thistle came from 2-0 down to win 4-3. Bayley Hutchison and Mya Christie had given the Dons a seemingly commanding lead but, after Millie Urquhart's red card, Thistle came back strongly and goals from Linzi Taylor, Cara Henderson, Clare Adams and Imogen Longcake gave them victory. They needed that final goal too, as an own goal from keeper Megan Cunningham set up a tense finale.

Hibs recorded a comfortable victory over depleted Hamilton Academical in Lanarkshire. Eilidh Adams and Shannon Leishman had them 2-0 up before Josi Giard's red card for Accies and a double from substitute Leah Tweedie added gloss to the scoreline.

And at K Park, Motherwell saw off Dundee United thanks to goals from Katie Rice and Louisa Boyes. Rachael Todd got one back for the visitors.