Sory Kaba scored Cardiff's first goal in their 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Cardiff City are investigating after objects including coins and glass bottles were allegedly thrown during the 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Bottles were allegedly thrown from the away fans section after Cardiff's second goal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police will not tolerate the behaviour of a few ruining the day for real football fans.

"Officers took a robust stance on those individuals who were intent on acting in an anti-social manner with Section 35 notices given to 15 people."