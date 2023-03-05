Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side nine points off top with draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid celebrate a disallowed goal
Real Madrid's joy was shortlived when they had a first-half goal disallowed for offside

Real Madrid are now nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after playing out a goalless draw at Real Betis.

Barca's 1-0 win over Valencia earlier on Sunday has put them further in control of the title race.

Madrid had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee because Karim Benzema's free-kick hit team-mate Antonio Rudiger's arm on the way in.

Both goalkeepers were busy, especially in the second half.

Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 39, made five saves including stops to deny Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Madrid's Thibaut Courtois made himself big to deny Juan Miranda in the second half and also stopped from Leicester loanee Ayoze Perez.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bravo
  • 23SabalyBooked at 51mins
  • 16Pezzella
  • 19Ramos Marchi
  • 33MirandaSubstituted forda Silva Santosat 87'minutes
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGuardadoat 80'minutes
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 87'minutes
  • 28Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 21PérezSubstituted forRosa da Silvaat 71'minutes
  • 9IglesiasBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDa Silvaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Montoya
  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 7Juanmi
  • 11Rosa da Silva
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 25Martín Fernández

Real Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 59'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 59mins
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNachoat 63'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forCeballosat 64'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forRodríguezat 87'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 84mins
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 59mins
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 19Ceballos
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
  • 39Rodríguez
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
52,212

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Toni Kroos.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Aitor Ruibal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Abner replaces Juan Miranda.

  12. Booking

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Luiz Henrique (Real Betis).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado replaces William Carvalho.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2420224683862
2Real Madrid24165347182953
3Atl Madrid24136538191945
4Real Sociedad2413563223944
5Real Betis2412573225741
6Villarreal2411492823537
7Rayo Vallecano249872925435
8Ath Bilbao249693326733
9Osasuna239682223-133
10Mallorca2494112125-431
11Girona2486103838030
12Espanyol246993036-627
13Celta Vigo2376102634-827
14Real Valladolid2483131834-1627
15Cádiz2468101835-1726
16Getafe2467112332-925
17Sevilla2467112739-1225
18Almería2474132842-1425
19Valencia2465132728-123
20Elche2426161848-3012
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories