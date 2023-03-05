Last updated on .From the section European Football

Moise Kean received his second red card in professional football, after he was shown a direct red card in an EFL Cup second-round win against Huddersfield in August 2021

On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean was sent off 40 seconds after coming off the bench as Juventus lost at Roma on Sunday.

Kean was sent on in the final minute of normal time before being shown a straight red card for kicking out at Gianluca Mancini.

The Roma defender had earlier scored what proved to be the winner with a powerful low strike.

Roma move back into fourth in Serie A with the win.

Juventus, meanwhile, drop one place to eighth as their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to an end.