Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1JuventusJuventus0

Roma 1-0 Juventus: Moise Kean sent off 40 seconds after coming on

European Football

Moise Kean is sent off for Juventus against Roma
Moise Kean received his second red card in professional football, after he was shown a direct red card in an EFL Cup second-round win against Huddersfield in August 2021

On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean was sent off 40 seconds after coming off the bench as Juventus lost at Roma on Sunday.

Kean was sent on in the final minute of normal time before being shown a straight red card for kicking out at Gianluca Mancini.

The Roma defender had earlier scored what proved to be the winner with a powerful low strike.

Roma move back into fourth in Serie A with the win.

Juventus, meanwhile, drop one place to eighth as their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to an end.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forKarsdorpat 64'minutes
  • 4CristanteBooked at 58mins
  • 8MaticBooked at 33mins
  • 37SpinazzolaBooked at 63mins
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forBelottiat 86'minutes
  • 25WijnaldumSubstituted forBoveat 73'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forAbrahamat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 9Abraham
  • 11Belotti
  • 14Llorente
  • 19Çelik
  • 20Camara
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex SandroSubstituted forBonucciat 45'minutes
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forKeanat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 44FagioliSubstituted forChiesaat 59'minutes
  • 5LocatelliBooked at 31minsSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPogbaat 77'minutes
  • 22Di María
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 10Pogba
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 45Barrenechea
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Juventus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Juventus 0.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ibañez (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  8. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Paul Pogba (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Edoardo Bove (Roma).

  14. Dismissal

    Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Andrea Belotti replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).

