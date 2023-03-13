Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Lallana has scored three goals for Brighton this season

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has extended his deal with the club by a further year until summer 2024.

The 34-year-old former England international joined the Seagulls on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2020.

Lallana has helped Brighton to seventh in the Premier League this season and, overall, has made 74 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

"To know how much the club itself wanted me to stay was very touching," said Lallana.

"I know how smart and strategic these guys are. To know the value they placed on what I can bring really meant a lot.

"Secondly, it was the club itself. From top to bottom this place is a beacon of good practice, and I want to be part of it."

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said: "I am absolutely delighted for Adam, it is an honour for me and the club to continue working with him."