Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made his pitch to Aberdeen as he bids to become the next manager at Pittodrie (Daily Record) external-link .

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has urged fans to stop throwing flares, saying it would have been "catastrophic" had one hit Ryan Duncan at Tannadice (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has warned his players there is no place in the team for those who complain about a lack of game time (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has suggested that his Ibrox colleagues will need to show a similar mettle at Easter Road as they did against Hearts at Tynecastle last month when they head to Leith on Wednesday night (Scotsman). external-link

And Jack says John Souttar's return to training at Rangers has given the squad a boost (Daily Record) external-link .

Informal talks have begun between Hearts and striker Josh Ginnelly about a new contract, with the forward's deal expiring at the end of the season (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Clubs across Britain have approached Foundation of Hearts about their ownership model at Tynecastle, which has now surpassed the landmark total of £15m in cash pledges from supporters (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is on Newcastle United's list of summer transfer targets (Football Insider) external-link .