Kevin McDonald's equaliser ensured Exeter came away from Adams Park with a point

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says his side's performance in their 1-1 draw at Wycombe shows they are starting to believe in his system.

Caldwell took over at St James Park in late October after long-serving manager Matt Taylor left the club to take the vacant role at Rotherham United.

"We're starting to create a new identity," Caldwell said.

"To come here and impose that from the start shows the players' belief in that," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We can always get better, it was something I said when we won last week.

"When we lose, when we draw, we don't want to be an outcome team, we want to be a process team where we look at what we're trying to do through the week and how we perform that on Saturday and areas we can improve.

"There are areas we can improve, but overall to come to this stadium, to concede early as we did, it'd be very easy for them to go back to old habits, but they didn't, they stuck to the way we wanted to play, created opportunities and deserved a point at the very least."

Kevin McDonald has scored twice in five Exeter appearances since joining in January

Exeter's equaliser came from veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald - his second goal in as many matches.

The 34-year-old former Scotland midfielder, who has recovered from a kidney transplant, last scored goals in successive matches in January 2014 while he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He's incredible," Caldwell said.

"We didn't sign him to score goals, that's for sure, but the fact he's come up with two big goals is brilliant from him.

"Just his all-round game, his character, every day his professionalism. He's been a fantastic example for the younger players we've got at this football club.

"I think players that have played at Premier League level, they have that confidence and arrogance that they know they're a good player and they understand what you need to do on a pitch and that aura spreads to other players.

"They see Kev on a daily basis and his standards - he does running on a Friday on his own to prepare him for the game.

"He does little things every day that all the young players - and we have a lot of young players in the squad, we have academy players that are going to come into our first team - and we need experienced players like Kevin that they look up to and they follow his example.

"He's been a brilliant example to everyone since he's been here and he deserves all the plaudits he's getting at the minute."