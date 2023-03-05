Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Mk Dons are without Jonathan Leko, who is serving a three-match suspension

MK Dons cannot afford to have any players "hiding" if they are to avoid relegation from League One, says boss Mark Jackson.

The Dons have only 11 games left to save themselves following their 1-0 defeat at Port Vale on Saturday.

They have only won three times in 14 matches since Jackson was appointed head coach in December.

"As a group, we are under pressure to get results - we have to win games," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"There's an apprehension with certain players, of course there is, that's natural, but it's how we deal with that.

"It's new to some players, some players have been through it before."

The Dons are 22nd in the table, four points from safety, having reached the play-offs under Liam Manning last term.

And their next three games could be crucial to their chances of survival - against Cambridge United (23rd) on Saturday, Accrington (20th) and Morecambe (21st).

"We have to start winning, there's no hiding," said Jackson.

"Those supporters who follow us around, who come to away games and are loud and get behind us, they deserve better than that."

Forward Jonathan Leko began a three-match suspension on Saturday, having been found guilty of violent conduct in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on 28 February.

The 92nd-minute incident involving the transfer-window signing from Birmingham City was not spotted by the match officials but was caught on camera.

"We've got to be better disciplined. I've spoken to Jonathan and made my thoughts clear," added Jackson.

"I didn't see the incident at the time but when I looked at it, I thought it's bordering on stupidity.

"No matter what an opponent is doing to you, you have to have self control and he'll be a big miss.

"It's going to hurt us but we have players in the squad who have to step up, stand tall and come into the team."