Banners of protest against the Rangers board were on show at Ibrox on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Wednesday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Michael Beale believes Rangers "should be optimistic about the future" despite a season of "disappointment" so far.

The Ibrox side are currently nine points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, who defeated Beale's men in last month's Viaplay Cup final.

Some fans expressed their displeasure at the club's board during Saturday's home win over Kilmarnock, but Beale insists there is reason to be positive.

"The story of the season is one of disappointment," the Rangers boss said.

"I think that's why the fans are sometimes in love and at other times not in love with the team. That's fine, that's the same at every single club. In the time that I've come in, I think we've made steady progress, not outstanding progress.

"I'm the most optimistic because I'm in here every day. I see the players, I see where we're going, I see the talks we're having behind the scenes with potential new signings. If anything I feel stronger today than when I first came back into the club."

A potential summer rebuild is on the cards for Beale, while there is a Scottish Cup to retain. The Rangers manager is also still unbeaten in the league, but his side have failed to cut the gap on Ange Postecoglou's Celtic in the 11 Premiership games since his appointment.

Another 11 matches remain, with the first of those coming on Wednesday away to in-form Hibernian, who Beale faced in his first game as Ibrox boss four months ago.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager says he was immediately "judged after that first game" - which ended in a 3-2 win for his side - but the 42-year-old recognises his tenure will ultimately only be determined as a success if he wins silverware.

"It's tough enough to do the job without me worrying about all the opinions of everyone else on the outside," Beale added.

"When I spoke to the club about coming in, I heard the club's vision for moving forward and they were very honest. I gave my own honest opinions and we're working towards that. I'm pleased with where we're at today, knowing that we need to win things.

"It's not about being second best. It's not about competing. It's about winning things and I'll ultimately be judged on that."