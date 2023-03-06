Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ollie O'Neill was on the scoresheet for Derry

Leaders Derry City maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier Division campaign with a comfortable 4-0 away win over UCD.

Jordan McEneff struck twice in the first half to send the Candystripes on their way to a third win in four league outings.

Ollie O'Neill tapped in the third after the break and Will Patching scored a deflected free-kick to seal victory.

Derry remain one point ahead at the top of the League of Ireland table.

Alan Reynolds was in charge of the visitors with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins attending the funeral of his brother, Kevin.

More to follow.