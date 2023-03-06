Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea's Reece James has endured an injury-disrupted campaign, but could return against Dortmund

Reece James and Christian Pulisic could return as Chelsea look to overturn a one-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Defender Thiago Silva remains injured and midfielder Mason Mount is suspended after being booked in Germany.

Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Netherlands forward Donyell Malen should both be fit for Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi, though, has been ruled out for the visitors.

Germany forward Adeyemi, who scored the winner three weeks ago, has not played since 19 February after picking up a muscle injury.

Dortmund, second on goal difference behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, travel to London looking to record their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions, while Chelsea are hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

To advance, Graham Potter's side will have to score two goals in a match for the first time since 27 December.

Chelsea also come into the contest having been knocked out of both domestic cups and are 10th in the Premier League, which leaves the Champions League as their only realistic opportunity to win a trophy this season.

"We want to make sure it's tough for Dortmund away from home in the Champions League - and we need our supporters for that," Potter said.

"It's a big game, an exciting game to go to the last eight - it will be a special night at Stamford Bridge.

"We've had some games where we could have scored more than one and we need that performance tomorrow night. We're playing against a top team, a team that is in a good place with the wins they've had."

Although the game comes too soon for midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is now back in training after a long-term injury, Potter is hopeful Raheem Sterling will provide some nous and cutting edge to their forward play.

While the England forward has not scored since 1 January, he remains the club's top scorer this term with six goals in all competitions and scored 24 goals in 67 Champions League games for former club Manchester City.

"His goalscoring record in the Champions League speaks for itself," added Potter.

"He's a proven campaigner in that competition. We're delighted with that, we're looking forward to having him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football."