Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jens Scheuer left Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 before joining Brighton in December

Jens Scheuer has left Brighton by mutual consent after only two months in charge of the Women's Super League side.

Scheuer succeeded Hope Powell as Seagulls head coach on 28 December.

He took charge of just six matches, three in the WSL, including a 3-0 defeat at bottom side Leicester and a 6-2 home thrashing by Aston Villa.

"Together with Jens we've not reached this decision lightly," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

"And while we appreciate he has given his all in the role this feels like the right step forward for all parties involved."

Amy Merricks has been placed in caretaker charge for Wednesday's WSL trip to Chelsea.

Brighton are second bottom of the table, two points ahead of Leicester, who have played two games more.

'Brighton were too easy to beat' - analysis

By Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Scheuer's departure comes after little more than two months at the club but it is perhaps not surprising.

Since his arrival, performances have been poor and Brighton, known for their organisation under former boss Hope Powell, are now firmly in a relegation battle.

The German wanted to bring intense, high-pressing football to Brighton but it has not worked out and the club are not in a position to allow time for ideas to develop.

Brighton need to pick up points and they had become far too easy to beat under Scheuer's guidance.

It is understood members of the squad were not convinced by his methods, still not buying into his ideas and this was reflected in their inconsistent displays in 2023.

Interim manager Merricks is well liked within the club and has proven herself an experienced and steady stand-in. She could be a safe pair of hands to try to lead Brighton out of relegation danger.