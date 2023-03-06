Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nicky Evrard played for Belgium in their 6-1 Arnold Clark Cup defeat by England last month

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard from Leuven.

The 26-year-old will join the Blues on July 1 after the conclusion of the Belgian Women's Super League season.

Evrard, who has 61 caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the WSL champions until the summer of 2026.

"It's really crazy, dreams do come true. I'm really happy, excited and honoured to play for a big club like Chelsea," said Evrard.

Evrard played for Gent, Twente and Sporting Huelva before joining Leuven last season.

Earlier this year she won the Belgian Golden Shoe for best Belgian female player, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the female award.

She was part of the Belgium side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 in England last summer.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said: "Nicky will be a great addition to our squad, certainly she showed her quality and her talent in the Euros last summer.

"Coming into a full-time, professional environment will certainly help her take the steps in the next direction."