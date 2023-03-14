Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough20:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough361961164412363
4Luton361612844341060
5Blackburn36184144141058
6Millwall36169114638857
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry361411114235753
10Sunderland361410125143852
11Watford361312114139251
12Preston361311123238-650
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke36137164744346
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea361110154855-743
18Birmingham36119164147-642
19QPR36119163752-1542
20Rotherham36913144049-940
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool36711183353-2032
23Huddersfield3688203052-2232
24Wigan36711183157-2632
View full Championship table

