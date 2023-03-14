Rotherham United v Preston North End

RotherhamRotherham United19:45PrestonPreston North End
Match report to follow.
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|36
|23
|11
|2
|71
|28
|43
|80
|2
|Sheff Utd
|36
|20
|7
|9
|56
|32
|24
|67
|3
|Middlesbrough
|36
|19
|6
|11
|64
|41
|23
|63
|4
|Luton
|36
|16
|12
|8
|44
|34
|10
|60
|5
|Blackburn
|36
|18
|4
|14
|41
|41
|0
|58
|6
|Millwall
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|38
|8
|57
|7
|Norwich
|36
|16
|7
|13
|51
|40
|11
|55
|8
|West Brom
|36
|15
|9
|12
|46
|38
|8
|54
|9
|Coventry
|36
|14
|11
|11
|42
|35
|7
|53
|10
|Sunderland
|36
|14
|10
|12
|51
|43
|8
|52
|11
|Watford
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|39
|2
|51
|12
|Preston
|36
|13
|11
|12
|32
|38
|-6
|50
|13
|Bristol City
|36
|12
|12
|12
|45
|43
|2
|48
|14
|Stoke
|36
|13
|7
|16
|47
|44
|3
|46
|15
|Hull
|36
|12
|10
|14
|41
|49
|-8
|46
|16
|Reading
|36
|13
|5
|18
|38
|55
|-17
|44
|17
|Swansea
|36
|11
|10
|15
|48
|55
|-7
|43
|18
|Birmingham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|41
|47
|-6
|42
|19
|QPR
|36
|11
|9
|16
|37
|52
|-15
|42
|20
|Rotherham
|36
|9
|13
|14
|40
|49
|-9
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|36
|10
|8
|18
|27
|40
|-13
|38
|22
|Blackpool
|36
|7
|11
|18
|33
|53
|-20
|32
|23
|Huddersfield
|36
|8
|8
|20
|30
|52
|-22
|32
|24
|Wigan
|36
|7
|11
|18
|31
|57
|-26
|32
