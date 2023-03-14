Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Sutton United v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Carlisle351810758352364
3Stevenage34189749311863
4Northampton351612748331560
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford351611843301359
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield331671054431155
9Sutton United361510114039155
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Doncaster35155153846-850
12Swindon341310114538749
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall341014103632444
15Wimbledon351012133741-442
16Grimsby33119133641-542
17Crewe34915103343-1042
18Newport35912143441-739
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool36612183864-2630
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC