Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Conte was speaking to the media for the first time since his break to recover from surgery

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says club doctors were "really worried" about his health but he now has "a lot of energy" as he returns to the club.

Conte, 53, had gallbladder surgery last month and, after briefly returning for two matches, has missed Spurs' past four games to recover in Italy.

He will be back in the dugout for his side's Champions League last-16 second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday.

"I have to still recover weight but for the rest I am OK," the Italian said.

"My feeling is good. I have a lot of energy.

"I will try to transfer my energy to my players because it is an important game for us."

Tottenham need to overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress to the quarter-finals after defeat at the San Siro last month - Conte's last match on the touchline.

In his absence Spurs beat Chelsea and West Ham but were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United and on Saturday lost in the Premier League at Wolves.

"I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait," Conte said.

"I wanted to come back early but in this case I should respect the doctors because they were really worried after the game against Milan, and for this reason I came back on Sunday.

"Now I am well and yesterday during the training session I had a lot of energy."

Conte said he "under-evaluated" the impact of surgery when he initially returned after one week.

He added: "From afar I tried to stay very close with my staff and players with video, but to be present it is totally different.

"I have to say thanks to the whole staff. I know it wasn't easy for the players to be away from the coach. Now I am back I am really happy."

Forward Son Heung-min said Conte's return will give Spurs an "amazing boost" against Milan.

"I am glad the manager is sitting next to me," Son said.

"When he was not here the staff did a good job, but yesterday we could feel his energy and passion again.

"When he is on the touchline that will give us a boost and amazing energy."