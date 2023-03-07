Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

All of Will Swan's goals for Mansfield have come in League Two this season

Mansfield Town striker Will Swan has been ruled out the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 31 games since joining the Stags on loan from Nottingham Forest in July.

He has missed three games already after suffering the ankle injury during training in late February.

Swan's season-ending problem adds to Mansfield's injury crisis, with boss Nigel Clough only able to call on 12 fit first-team players in recent weeks.

While ravaged by injury, eighth-placed Mansfield have maintained their bid for promotion with five wins in an eight-game run that includes just one defeat.

After Saturday's 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon, they are only outside the League Two play-off spots on goal difference and are just five points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

While Clough has previously said the Stags "have to take chances" with their approach to training despite being short of players, first-team coach Andy Garner says the Stags are being cautious with managing the players that are sidelined and those who are still available.

"We have to look after the 11, 12 or 13 players that we have got because the the other ones are not looking like they are coming back very soon," Garner told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"What we can't do is brings players back too quickly so they are out for the next game.

"We certainly don't want to take chance with players, that's for sure.

"They are all frustrated and fed up, but they have to just keep going and hopefully recover quickly."

Garner said midfielder Elliott Hewitt would be treated as a "50-50" chance being available for Saturday's home game against League Two leaders Leyton Orient after being ruled out with a calf injury.

Rhys Oates, who has not featured since Mansfield's 1-1 draw at Bradford on 4 February, is expected to return to light training this week and could feature this weekend.

"That is some good news, but everything has to be right," Garner said.