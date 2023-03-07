Last updated on .From the section Accrington

McConville's sending off was the sixth of his career

Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville has been suspended for two matches and fined £750 for using insulting and abusive language to a match official.

The winger, 33, admitted the offence and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanctions after a subsequent hearing.

It happened in the tunnel after Stanley's 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy semi-final defeat by Bolton Wanderers.

McConville was sent off early in the tie for a tackle on Connor Bradley.

The red card was the sixth of McConville's career and this is the second ban handed to a Stanley player in the last 12 days, after Tommy Leigh's three-match suspension for violent conduct against Shrewsbury.