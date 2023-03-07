Sean Moore has scored six goals for Cliftonville this season.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill believes people would "question his motives" if he had selected Cliftonville teenager Sean Moore for his senior international squad.

Having returned in December for a second spell in charge, O'Neill has named the panel for Northern Ireland's opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

Winger Moore, 17, has been included in both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland underage squads in recent months.

"I think people would possibly question my motives for doing so, which I don't think would be the right thing for the player," O'Neill said when asked if he considered fast-tracking the Belfast native to the senior NI squad.

"I think we just need to let this young player enjoy his football, maybe write a little bit less about him than we have been and that's the most important thing."

A number of Northern Ireland-born players have played for the Republic in recent years, including current internationals Mark Sykes, James McClean and Shane Duffy as well as former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson.

'He's doing extremely well'

Moore has enjoyed a breakout season with Cliftonville in the Irish League, scoring six goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign and attracting attention from clubs in England and Scotland.

Whilst admitting the teenager has caught his eye, O'Neill also said he feels it would be a tall order for Moore to play senior international football at this stage of his fledgling career.

"I watched Sean last week in the game against Glentoran and I was very impressed with how he played," O'Neill continued.

"But you're looking at a young player who has got a handful of games - not even a full season in the Irish League - behind him, so I think it would be asking a lot to put him into that scenario.

"He's a young player, he's doing extremely well. I'm fortunate that I have relatives who are season ticket holders at Cliftonville so they're telling me regularly how well he's doing. On the occasion that I watched him, he scored two great goals. I thought he was a threat throughout the game."

The returning boss also confirmed that Moore has been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad for the U19 European Championship elite stage qualifiers later this month.

This is despite the youngster recently accepting an offer to join the Republic of Ireland Under-19s for a training camp at the start of February.

"He has been selected for our Under-19 squad, which will play in the elite phase of the tournament, and hopefully he takes up that invitation," the former Stoke City manager added.