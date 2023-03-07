Last updated on .From the section Luton

Jordan Clark scored the first of his eight goals for Luton in the Carabao Cup win over Reading in September 2020

Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Hatters.

Barnsley and Shrewsbury old boy Clark, 29, is in his third season at the promotion-chasing Championship club.

He was brought to Luton in August 2020 after leaving League One Accrington as a free agent by then manager Nathan Jones, his first signing at the start of his second spell at the club.

"It's been an upward trajectory for the club and myself since I came," he said.

"Why go anywhere else when I really love this club? My partner, Chelsea, and my little boy, George, are all settled down here now, and that is obviously a massive thing.

"If we can keep everyone together, because fingers crossed this is going to be a really exciting end to the season, who knows what's going to happen?"

Rob Edwards' Luton are fifth in the Championship, having lost just twice in 13 league games since Christmas.