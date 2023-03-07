Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe became PSG's all-time top scorer on Sunday with a goal against Nantes

Kylian Mbappe says his Paris St-Germain future will not be decided by the outcome of their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal.

PSG have never won the Champions League.

"If I linked my future to the Champions League, without wishing to show a lack of respect to the club, I would have left a long time ago," said Mbappe.

The France striker, whose future at the club is continuously debated, became PSG's all-time top scorer on Sunday with his 201st goal for the club - despite only being 24.

He said: "I don't think this match will have an impact. I am here and I am very happy to be here. I am not thinking about anything other than making PSG successful."

PSG will be without another of their star forwards, Neymar, with ankle surgery ruling him out for the season.

Captain Marquinhos and fellow centre-back Nordi Mukiele both have fitness issues.

Bayern Munich have won all seven Champions League games this season, keeping clean sheets in six of those games.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said: "Paris have a clear identity and habits that you can exploit, but they can hit you on the counter if you get it wrong.

"We need to avoid taking too long to settle into the game. One job we have will be to avoid having too much space behind our back line. It will be important to cut off passes to [Lionel] Messi and to keep him from changing direction."