Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe says future does not depend on this tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe became PSG's all-time top scorer on Sunday with a goal against Nantes

Kylian Mbappe says his Paris St-Germain future will not be decided by the outcome of their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal.

PSG have never won the Champions League.

"If I linked my future to the Champions League, without wishing to show a lack of respect to the club, I would have left a long time ago," said Mbappe.

The France striker, whose future at the club is continuously debated, became PSG's all-time top scorer on Sunday with his 201st goal for the club - despite only being 24.

He said: "I don't think this match will have an impact. I am here and I am very happy to be here. I am not thinking about anything other than making PSG successful."

PSG will be without another of their star forwards, Neymar, with ankle surgery ruling him out for the season.

Captain Marquinhos and fellow centre-back Nordi Mukiele both have fitness issues.

Bayern Munich have won all seven Champions League games this season, keeping clean sheets in six of those games.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said: "Paris have a clear identity and habits that you can exploit, but they can hit you on the counter if you get it wrong.

"We need to avoid taking too long to settle into the game. One job we have will be to avoid having too much space behind our back line. It will be important to cut off passes to [Lionel] Messi and to keep him from changing direction."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories