The SWPL is looking to sell broadcast rights internationally in an attempt to ensure it is not left behind, says managing director Fiona McIntyre.

The league came under the banner of the SPFL last year and will have its first split after Sunday's fixtures.

Live television games and highlights coverage has increased this season, with cup tournaments also being shown.

"We're doing things that we've never done before," McIntyre told BBC's Scotland's Behind the Goals podcast.

"At the moment, we're looking to tender our broadcast rights overseas. Traditionally, we've only ever looked domestically.

"But we need to test the market because we don't know what that value is. We've got a pretty international set of players from pretty much all continents.

"With women's football, you just can't stand still. It's moving so fast across the globe. The minute you stop and think you've got anywhere, you will end up back behind."

McIntyre believes the SWPL's growing competitiveness is a reflection of how Scottish women's football has been "elevated".

Last term, Rangers ended Glasgow City's 14-year stranglehold on the title and both sides and Celtic are competing for this season's trophy. Meanwhile, three sides are trying to seal the final available top-six place.

"There's a genuine uncertainty of outcome," said McIntyre. "Going back only a few years, everyone kind of knew City and Hibs would beat everyone and when they played each other, those was the title deciders.

"This year, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, all can potentially can take points off each other.

"We've seen some record crowds. There have been a lot of big moments where we've been able to showcase the game better.

"We've now got live data coming out the grounds in the top leagues. If you go on an app now, you can find the SWPL and you'll find all the live scores, you'll see the line-ups, everything that's happening in the game.

"People aren't going to recognise it as professional or elite if we don't deliver it in that way.

"But the main thing we need to keep doing is speaking with the clubs. The only reason this is working is because is we got the buy-in from the clubs at the outset and the clubs have been involved in all the big decisions."

