Derby County play in the Women's National League Northern Premier Division

Derby County say they will "fully integrate" its women's team into club, with players and coaching staff handed contracts for the first time.

The Ewe Rams, who play in the third tier of English women's football, have been a side associated to Derby's men's club but run by its community trust.

A "dedicated women's hub" will be opened at Derby's training ground a new player pathway established at the club.

"This is a hugely important move," said Derby owner David Clowes.

The changes come eight months after Clowes, a property developer from Derbyshire, helped save the club from financial collapse after taking it out of administration.

"From the outset, we wanted to bring all aspects of the playing side under one roof at Moor Farm," he said.

"But just as important is the ability we have as a club to reach out into the community and offer the opportunity for access, achievement and success throughout Derbyshire."

Contracts for manager Sam Griffiths, her coaching staff and first-team squad "will formalise their growing relationship with the men's club", a Derby statement added.

The new player development set-up run by the club will replace the regional talent centre - which is being funded by the Football Association until the end of this season - as well as the existing women's academy grassroots teams.

Nick Britten, chair of Derby County Women, says the changes will help the Ewe Rams generate a "higher profile".

"The new pathway formalises the ever-growing relationship between the men's team, women's team and Community Trust under the 'one club' ethos, which has become integral to the way we operate," Britten said.