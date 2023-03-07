Last updated on .From the section European Football

Son Heung-min has scored five goals this season

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has said Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against AC Milan is "the most important game of the season".

Spurs are looking to respond after a bad week in which they lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup and then at Wolves in the Premier League.

They lost the first leg in Milan 1-0 last month and need to win to keep their only realistic hopes of a trophy alive.

"We have to bounce back," Son said.

"The most important thing is tomorrow - we have the most important game of the season.

"The players are looking forward to it, under the lights in our stadium and we have to give everything to make the fans proud and the club proud and to make us proud."

Spurs' exit from the FA Cup to Championship opposition was particularly disappointing as they rarely looked like taking victory in a lethargic display.

It led assistant coach Cristian Stellini to suggest a complete change of mentality is needed if Tottenham are to end their 15-year trophy drought.

"It was painful last week to go out of the FA Cup," added Son.

"To be a good season we have to do our best things. We are still in the Champions League and fighting for the top four.

"Everyone dreams of playing in the Champions League. Words are not enough - we have to prepare and have a clear plan.

"If we turn it around it could change the season and give us a little confidence and boost."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be back in the dugout after recovering from gallbladder surgery.

It will be the first time they have had Conte on the touchline since the first-leg loss in Milan.

"He is back and bringing good energy for the team," added Son.

"When he was not here the staff did a good job, but obviously when the boss is not here it is different."